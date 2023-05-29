Georgia gas price average remains steady for Memorial day, AAA says

Georgia gas price average continues to hold steady at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are paying an average price of $3.25 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, according to AAA.

Monday's state average is 8 cents less than a month ago, and 88 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $48.75 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying almost $14 less to fill up at the pump compared to a year ago.

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 4 cents to $3.57 compared to a week ago.