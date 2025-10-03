Georgia Football Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium postponed

article

The Brief Florida A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State game postponed, moved to Mississippi. FAMU cited "unforeseen circumstances" with organizers as the reason. Ticketmaster customers will receive automatic refunds.



The Georgia Football Classic scheduled for Mercedes-Benz Stadium has been postponed and relocated, organizers announced Friday.

What we know:

The HBCU matchup between Florida A&M and Mississippi Valley State will now take place next month at Mississippi Valley’s Rice-Totten Stadium. Florida A&M said in a statement the change was due to "unforeseen circumstances and issues beyond our control with the organizers."

The following statement was posted on Ticketmaster:

"This event is no longer taking place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. You don’t need to do a thing. We’ll issue a refund to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, as soon as funds are received from the Event Organizer. It should appear on your account within 14–21 days. Please note: If the tickets were transferred to you. The refund will go to the fan who originally purchased the tickets from Ticketmaster."

Officials confirmed fans who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will receive automatic refunds.

What they're saying:

According to HBCU Gameday, many fans have been left reeling because they had already spent money on hotels, Airbnbs, flights, and rental cars.