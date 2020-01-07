Georgia fire chief arrested on gun, trespassing charges

Officers have charged a Georgia fire chief with trespassing after an incident involving a gun on New Year's Eve.

Douglas Fire Chief Larry Wilson is charged with criminal trespassing and pointing a pistol at other people. (Douglas Fire Department)

The City of Douglas Police Department said that they arrested City of Douglas Fire Chief Larry Wilson after an investigation Monday.

The arrest stems from an incident on Dec. 31, 2019, when Wilson is accused of trespassing onto a property and pointing a pistol at another person.

After speaking to victims and witnesses and conducting an investigation, officers arrested Wilson and others involved. More arrests are expected in the future.

Wilson is charged with two counts of pointing a pistol at another and one count of criminal trespass.

Separate administrative actions against the police chief are pending, police said.