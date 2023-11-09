Georgia film industry excited over end of Hollywood strikes

After more than six months, the strikes that have left Hollywood at a standstill are finally over, and Georgia is ready to get its film industry moving again.

The long-awaited clearing in the industry’s stormiest season in decades comes as a deal with SAG-AFRTRA was reached late Wednesday to end what was, at nearly four months, the longest strike ever for film and television actors.

The three-year contract must be approved by the board of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and its members in the coming days. But union leadership declared that the strike would end at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, putting all the parts of production back into action for the first time since spring.

More than 60,000 SAG-AFTRA members went on strike on July 14, joining screenwriters who had walked off the job more than two months earlier. It was the first time the two unions had been on strike together since 1960. The studios and writers reached a deal that brought their strike to an end on Sept. 26.

The union valued the deal at over a billion dollars. Crabtree-Ireland said the deal includes boosts to minimum payments to actors, a greater share of streaming revenue going to performers, a bolstering of benefit plans and protections against the unfettered use of artificial intelligence in recreating performances. Details of the terms will not be released until after a meeting on Friday where board members review the contract.

Although the writers strike had immediate, visible effects for viewers, including the months-long suspension of late-night talk shows and "Saturday Night Live," the impact of the actors’ absence was not as immediately apparent. But its ripple effects — delayed release dates and waits for new show seasons — could be felt for months or even years.

Members of the Writers Guild of America East are joined by SAG-AFTRA members as they picket on Day 1 at the Warner Bros. Discovery NYC office on July 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Actors should quickly return to movie sets where productions were paused, including "Deadpool 3," "Gladiator 2" and "Wicked." Other movies and shows will restart shooting once returning writers finish scripts.

While viewers will be excited about enjoying the long-awaited shows and movies that are going back into production, the news is also a huge relief for a lot of the production crews based in Atlanta and across Georgia who can get back to work.

Among the productions set to start around the Peach State include Netflix's popular "Stranger Things" and the new Marvel movie "Thunderbirds."

A number of reality shows have been filmed in Atlanta over the last few months, which have helped provide some work for crews, but lifting the strike will be a huge relief for Georgia's robust film industry.

According to a new study by the Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition, production expenditure in the state increased at an average annual rate of over 17% between 2012 and 2023.

The state now has approximately 5.7 million square feet of dedicated stage space across 212 stages with $1.2 billion spent on building new facilities, expanding existing ones, and converting other buildings.

The study says in FY 2022 alone, the industry generated $8.55 billion in total economic output and supported 59,700 jobs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.