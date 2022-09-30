Here are the Halloween candies Georgians buy the most
When Georgia shoppers are stocking up on Halloween candy, which one do they buy most often?
Sales data from CandyStore.com shows Georgia's favorite Halloween candy is Swedish Fish, the self-proclaimed "#1 Fish Shaped Candy in the World."
A map designed by CandyStore.com, a bulk candy retailer, uses 15 years of candy sales data to rank the most popular Halloween candy in each state.
The data also showed the second- and third-most-popular Halloween candies in Georgia: Jolly Ranchers and Reese's Cups, respectively.
The site used the data to make a list of the most popular Halloween candies in the U.S.
America's most popular Halloween candies
According to CandyStore.com
- Reese's Cups
- Skittles
- M&M's
- Starburst
- Hot Tamales
- Sour Patch Kids
- Hershey's Kisses
- Snickers
- Tootsie Pops
- Candy Corn
The retailer also surveyed 15,000 people about their least-favorite candies. Circus Peanuts took the top spot:
America's least favorite Halloween candies
According to CandyStore.com
- Circus Peanuts
- Candy Corn
- Peanut Butter Kisses
- Smarties
- Necco Wafers
- Wax Cola Bottles
- Mary Janes
- Tootsie Rolls
- Licorice
- Good & Plenty
The National Retail Federation estimated Americans will spend $3.1 billion on Halloween candy this year.