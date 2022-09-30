Here are the Halloween candies Georgians buy the most

article

When Georgia shoppers are stocking up on Halloween candy, which one do they buy most often?

Sales data from CandyStore.com shows Georgia's favorite Halloween candy is Swedish Fish, the self-proclaimed "#1 Fish Shaped Candy in the World."

A map designed by CandyStore.com, a bulk candy retailer, uses 15 years of candy sales data to rank the most popular Halloween candy in each state.

The data also showed the second- and third-most-popular Halloween candies in Georgia: Jolly Ranchers and Reese's Cups, respectively.

The site used the data to make a list of the most popular Halloween candies in the U.S.

America's most popular Halloween candies

According to CandyStore.com

Reese's Cups Skittles M&M's Starburst Hot Tamales Sour Patch Kids Hershey's Kisses Snickers Tootsie Pops Candy Corn

The retailer also surveyed 15,000 people about their least-favorite candies. Circus Peanuts took the top spot:

America's least favorite Halloween candies

According to CandyStore.com

Circus Peanuts Candy Corn Peanut Butter Kisses Smarties Necco Wafers Wax Cola Bottles Mary Janes Tootsie Rolls Licorice Good & Plenty