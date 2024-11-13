Georgia father severely injured saving twins from burning home

A family is asking for help after a house fire left a south Georgia father severely burned when he tried to rescue his young children.

The fire broke out at the family's home in Albany, Georgia on Nov. 5, the family says.

According to Caliph Cason's wife, he suffered both second and third-degree burns when he walked through the flames in the home to rescue his 3-year-old twins.

"The scene afterwards was so horrific," Danielle Cason told WALB. "Like the blood and the skin from my kitchen to my twins’ door literally told the story of the suffering that he went through. He’s a dad before anything else, and he showed that. He’s definitely a hero in our books.

She described her husband's life-saving actions as "nothing short of a father's love."

The family says Cason was airlifted to Augusta Burn Center where he will undergo surgery and skin grafting procedures. On Wednesday, he underwent his second surgery.

As Cason's recovery journey is expected to be long due to his Type 1 insulin-dependant diabetes, the family has set up a GoFundMe to help with the medical, travel, housing, and food expenses.

"We have no immediate family here in Georgia to help with our 4 children (3-year-old twins, a 5-year-old, and an 11-year-old). We are shattered as a family right now, and we could use the help of anybody that is willing to give," Danielle Cason wrote on the GoFundMe.

You can learn more about the GoFundMe here.