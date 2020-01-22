Georgia family of 7 loses everything in house fire
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - The Red Cross is assisting a family of seven who lost everything in a house fire.
Henry County fire crews arrived at the home in Stockbridge around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon.
Officials say around 20 firefighters worked for an hour and a half to put out the flames.
In the end, the home was a complete loss.
Thankfully, no one was injured in the blaze.
The cause of the Henry County house fire is still under investigation.
