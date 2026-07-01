Georgia families breathe sigh of relief after birthright citizenship ruling

The Brief The Supreme Court upheld birthright citizenship Tuesday in a 6-3 decision on the final day of its session. A Georgia organization says thousands of families are breathing a sigh of relief after the high court protected the citizenship status of children born in the U.S. to undocumented parents. President Donald Trump criticized the ruling as bad for the country and is now urging lawmakers in Congress to pass legislation addressing the policy.



The Supreme Court protected birthright citizenship Tuesday, ruling that children born in the U.S. are citizens even if their parents are in the country illegally.

Supreme Court decision in Georgia

What we know:

The Supreme Court upheld birthright citizenship with a 6-3 decision on the final day of its session Tuesday. The ruling means individuals born in the U.S. maintain their status as citizens, regardless of whether their parents are in the country illegally.

Santiago Marquez, the CEO of the Latin American Association, said many mixed-status families in Georgia are breathing a sigh of relief. The organization helps 25,000 people each year through family stabilization, education, and empowerment programs. Marquez noted that forcing children who were raised in America and speak English to go to countries they have never visited would have been disastrous.

National political response

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed how lawmakers plan to respond to renewed calls for legislative action on the issue. While the high court has solidified its stance, the immediate timeline for any potential congressional proposals remains unclear.

President Trump reaction

What they're saying:

Donald Trump responded to the 6-3 ruling, calling the decision "too bad for our country." Instead of pursuing a constitutional amendment, Trump is pushing Congress to pass legislation regarding birthright citizenship.

Meanwhile, Marquez emphasized the positive impact of the ruling on families striving for a better life as the nation prepares for a historic milestone. "They want to participate in the American dream and to me that's what America is all about. it's what the US represents as we celebrate 250th birthday to me that's what America stands for," Marquez said.