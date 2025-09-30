Georgia ends HOV lane exemption for alt-fuel cars

article

The Brief Alternative fuel cars must now meet HOV occupancy rules Applies to HOV and HOT lanes, including I-85 Officials expect regular lanes to see more congestion



Drivers of alternative fuel vehicles in Georgia must now follow the same rules as other motorists when using high-occupancy vehicle lanes.

What we know:

Beginning today, those cars must carry at least two occupants to qualify for HOV lanes statewide. The change also applies to high-occupancy toll (HOT) lanes along Interstate 85.

Transportation officials said the new rules are aimed at reducing congestion in HOV lanes, though it could add to delays in regular travel lanes.

