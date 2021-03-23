Georgia elementary school raises money for student with cancer

A Georgia elementary school raised thousands of dollars for one of its students who is facing a major health battle.

Providence Elementary School third-grader Peyton Walker Jr. is affectionately called PJo.

He has a form of cancer called neuroblastoma. It was in remission for a few months but has since returned.

The staff and students at the Temple, Georgia school wanted to health ease the worry for PJo and his family, so they came up with a fun way to raise some money.

On Friday, March 12, the school began trying to reach various fundraiser goals. When they met the $1,500 goal, the assistant principal of the school had his legs waxed. After another thousand dollars, Principal Christi McLendon got slimed.

Finally, after making a $3,000 goal, PJo got to chop off 12 inches of his former first-grade teacher's hair.

In total, the school raised over $5,000 for the family.

And PJo's mother Deidra Walker says she couldn't be more thankful.

"I was just blown away. They've been there for us since day one diagnosis. They've just been wonderful in reaching out to us like family," Walker said.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family here.

