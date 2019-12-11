Georgia election chief says 2020 could top 5 million voters

Georgia's top election official says the 2020 election could draw over 1 million more voters to polling places in the state than voted in 2016.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told more than 700 local election officials Wednesday in Savannah that turnout next November could top 5.3 million voters.

That's compared to nearly 4.1 million when President Donald Trump was elected in 2016.

Georgia is rushing to meet a court-ordered deadline to retire its outdated voting machines before any ballots are cast next year.

More than 33,000 new machines must be delivered statewide by the time advance voting in the presidential primaries begins March 2.