Georgia Black Republican forum: Candidates talk taxes, cost of living

The Brief Three Republican candidates for governor met in South Fulton for a forum hosted by the Georgia Black Republican Council. Candidates Burt Jones, Clark Dean, and Kenneth Yasager identified the rising cost of living as the top concern for Georgians. Voters at the event also highlighted education, healthcare, and insurance as primary issues ahead of the May 19 primary.



Three Republican gubernatorial candidates addressed economic and social concerns during a voter forum in South Fulton hosted by the Georgia Black Republican Council.

GOP hopefuls tackle 'affordability crisis'

What we know:

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, Clark Dean, and Kenneth Yasager were the only invited candidates to attend the forum. The trio focused heavily on the economy, specifically targeting the cost of living and state taxes.

Jones highlighted recent efforts to suspend the state gas tax for 60 days and plans to cap property taxes at the local level. Dean called for "creativity" in government management to reduce taxes, while Yasager proposed the total elimination of the state income tax to provide immediate relief to families.

What we don’t know

It remains unclear why other invited Republican candidates for governor chose not to participate in the South Fulton forum. Specific details on how the candidates would fund state services if the income tax is eliminated were also not provided during the event.

Voters weigh economy against social needs

What they're saying:

While candidates stuck to fiscal policy, attendees expressed a broader range of concerns.

"Right now, its cost of living, you know, and obviously there's a reason why we suspended the gas tax for the next 60 days," Jones said.

Voter La Pink emphasized the importance of education for the next generation. "School was most definitely important," Pink said. "That’s something near and dear to my heart because children is what I love."

Ngozi Orabueze noted that while taxes matter, they aren't the only priority. "I care more about healthcare, I am also concerned about taxes and insurances," Orabueze said.

Local perspective:

The forum took place in South Fulton, highlighting the GOP's efforts to reach voters through the Georgia Black Republican Council. The candidates' focus on the "affordability crisis" reflects a statewide push to address inflation and household costs before voters head to the polls.

Looking toward the Georgia primary

What's next:

The candidates will continue to campaign across the state leading up to the primary election. Georgia voters will officially cast their ballots in the primary on May 19.