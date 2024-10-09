Judge dismisses suit to remove GOP-backed Georgia Election Board members

Georgia Democrats were dealt a setback in their efforts to get Governor Brian Kemp to remove three Republican members of the State Election Board.

Democrats sought the removal of GOP-appointed board members Janice Johnston, Janelle King, and Rick Jeffares for alleged violations of state law and the state ethics code.

Senator Nabilah Islam Parkes, former Fulton County Election Board Chair Cathy Woodard, and Democratic state Senate candidate Randal Mangham filed suit to try to force Governor Kemp to investigate the three board members.

Fulton County Chief Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville dismissed the case Wednesday.

Sen. Parkes' complaint alleges that the Republican SEB members voted to approve rules that would interfere with free and fair elections across the state of Georgia, and that they coordinated with the Georgia Republican Party in their official capacity to subvert the law.

The complaint further alleges that the MAGA State Election Board members violated the Georgia Open Meetings Act with a July 12 meeting. Both the Attorney General and the Chair of the SEB warned the members in advance that proceeding with the meeting would be a violation of state law.

Parkes blasted the judge's decision.

"I'm disappointed. We need to remove these rogue members who are sowing chaos within our election system," Parkes told reporters.

The Governor declined to take action after the Georgia Attorney General found that Kemp is not required to act on a formal complaint. The plaintiffs' attorney called the governor's decision politically motivated.

"So we think that he took the easy road out and decided that he was not going to send these matters over, because that would exacerbate the situation between he and Trump, when Trump has so lavishly showered praise on these three board members." said attorney Wayne Kendall.

Judge Glanville dismissed the case even though attorneys for the plaintiffs argued three previous governors routinely forwarded similar complaints to the state Office of Administrative Hearings to investigate.

Parkes accuses targeted board members of working for a partisan political outcome in Georgia elections.

"They're going rogue," Parke said. "There's no accountability when they need to be held accountable because we need to have fair elections come Election Day."

Parkes said she will appeal the judge's ruling.

A spokesperson for the Office of the Attorney General released the following statement:

"The plaintiffs were legally, factually and constitutionally wrong, and we appreciate the Judge’s decision. While others may try to use our court system to gain headlines, we will continue to follow the law in our representation."