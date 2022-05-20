Early voting sees massive surge in the 2022 primary season

article

Georgia is experiencing a record number of early voter turnout for the 2022 Primary Elections.

More than 700,000 people voted early, the Georgia Secretary of State's Office said on Friday. The recent surge shatters the 2020 early voting total of 263,308 and surpasses the 234,035 early voters in 2018. That is a 149% and a 180% increase respectively.

State elections officials broke down the record early voting by parties:

Republican: 406,388

Democrat: 299,232

Nonpartisan: 4,517

Numbers were provided by the Georgia Secretary of State's Office, this graph shows the statistics of political parties when it comes too early voting as of May 19, 2022. (Numbers provided by the Georgia Secretary of State's Office)

Voters have several key races to decide on their party’s nominee including U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and Georgia governor.

Friday was the last day of early voting with Tuesday, May 24 being the actual election day.

To check on voter registration, assigned precinct locations, and see sample ballots, visit the Georgia Secretary of State's My Voter Page.