Georgia early voters continue breaking turnout records on day 2

The Brief Day 2: Early voting in Georgia sees record numbers with around 430,000 early and absentee ballots cast. Gabriel Sterling from the Secretary of State's Office highlights the secure and efficient voting process, thanks to new technology and thorough planning. Despite high voter turnout and activity, officials state it is still unclear who is leading in the votes. Voters are encouraged to vote early to avoid potential Election Day complications.



State election officials have reported a continued surge in early voting figures, with nearly 90,000 Georgians casting ballots on the second day alone, contributing to a total of approximately 430,000 early and absentee votes so far this election cycle.

Gabriel Sterling, the Chief Operating Officer for the Secretary of State’s Office, said he believes there's excitement on both ends of the political spectrum, which is causing the push to get to the polls so early.

"We knew it was going to be a record yesterday, but the actual volume of the record was an absolute surprise," said Sterling.

Ahead of the 2024 election, Sterling was adamant that the voting process is secure in Georgia.

"In 2020, we had the most secure election in the history of Georgia. In 2022, it was more secure than that, and [in] 2024, it's more secure. I know that because we have people, procedures, and policies in place," he stated.

Investments in new technology have streamlined the process, ensuring an easy in-and-out voting experience with minimal issues reported.

"Some user error here. A machine goes out there," Sterling said. "The typical type of thing when you are deploying 100,000 machines across counties with 500,000 users."

Contrary to speculation on social media, Sterling clarified that, so far, there's no way to tell who is leading in Georgia. He noted that the use of voting facilities was even across the state and followed population lines.

Voters like Brodney Mcclinton emphasized the importance of early voting in the current climate.

"Given the climate on how everything is going, I feel like people are eager to get out and put on paper who they want in office," he said.

Sterling encouraged voters not to procrastinate, alluding to nforeseen circumstances that can arise on Election Day.

"It's ultimately up to the voter to make the decision on when, where, and how to vote," he said. "You have a lot of time left, but don't let it get away from you. Don't wait until Election Day if you can. You never know if you twist your ankle, your son gets sick, or get in a wreck. Get it out of the way if you can."

As the early voting wave continues, Georgians are taking the opportunity to cast their votes ahead of time, with a keen awareness of the election's significance and the ease provided by state preparations.