Georgia DOT prepares statewide response ahead of weekend snow

The Brief Georgia DOT expects snow impacts across much of the state, including metro Atlanta. Crews will pretreat interstates and priority routes with nearly 2 million gallons of brine. Drivers are urged to avoid travel Saturday and Sunday if possible.



The Georgia Department of Transportation is preparing for another winter weather event expected to impact large portions of the state beginning early Saturday morning.

What we know:

According to Georgia DOT, the storm is forecast to bring light to significant snowfall across northeast, east, southeast and central Georgia, including the metro Atlanta area. Because of the storm’s size and reach, the agency is implementing a statewide response, repositioning crews, equipment and materials to areas expected to be hardest hit.

Pretreatment operations will begin Friday, with brine applications starting at 7 a.m. across most affected regions and 10 p.m. Friday in metro Atlanta. Crews will focus first on interstates and critical routes before treating additional roads as conditions allow. Georgia DOT says it has nearly two million gallons of brine ready statewide and can produce an additional 50,000 gallons per hour if needed.

In areas expected to see the heaviest snowfall, Georgia DOT will prioritize outside lanes and ramps on major interstates, including I-75 from the Tennessee line to Macon, I-85 from metro Atlanta to South Carolina, I-20 east of Atlanta, and I-16 and I-95. The strategy is designed to keep as many routes passable as possible and prepare roadways for plowing once snow begins to fall.

The agency says it is prepared with about 570 snow removal units statewide, including plows, dump trucks and heavy-duty pickups equipped with spreaders. Crews will continue plowing during and after the storm, though officials warn roads may remain snow-covered during periods of heavy snowfall, especially given extremely cold temperatures and fluffy snow that can accumulate quickly.

What they're saying:

Georgia DOT is urging motorists to avoid travel whenever possible on Saturday and Sunday. Officials say keeping cars off the roads allows crews to work more effectively and safely. Drivers who must travel are advised to reduce speeds, increase following distance and watch for brine trucks and snowplows. HERO and CHAMP units are prepared to operate around the clock to assist stranded motorists, and drivers can call 511 for help and road condition updates.

Officials also reminded drivers that local and county roads are maintained by local governments and may be treated differently than state routes and interstates. Georgia DOT acknowledged winter storm fatigue but asked for patience, encouraging Georgians to stay home and enjoy the snow if they can.