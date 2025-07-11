Georgia DOT awards $28.5M in statewide transportation contracts

The Brief The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded nine contracts totaling $28.5 million for road and bridge improvements, with the largest contract being $8.6 million for a bridge in Dade County. A resurfacing project in Fulton County accounts for 17% of the May awards, costing $4.7 million for over 5.5 miles of road work along State Route 9. The total value of construction contracts for Fiscal Year 2025 is $2 billion, including various project types like TIA and Design-Bid-Build.



The Georgia Department of Transportation has awarded nine transportation contracts totaling approximately $28.5 million, funding road and bridge improvements across the state.

By the numbers:

The largest contract, worth $8.6 million, will fund construction of a 0.417-mile bridge and its approaches on County Road 145/Slygo Road over Interstate 24/State Route 409 and Pope Creek in Dade County.

The second-largest project, valued at $4.3 million, involves a 0.256-mile bridge and approaches on City Street 1472/Waters Road over Long Indian Creek in Fulton County.

Combined with four additional construction projects, these efforts represent roughly 81% of the total funds awarded in May, totaling $23.1 million.

A resurfacing project in Fulton County accounts for another 17% of the May awards. That $4.7 million project includes more than 5.5 miles of milling, inlay, and plant mix resurfacing along State Route 9, beginning at Peachtree Street and extending north of Paces Ferry Road.

Two safety projects make up the remaining 2% of the funding. One will improve the southbound turn lane ramp on I-95/SR 405 at SR 26 in Chatham County. The other involves the installation of wrong-way driving detection systems at managed lane locations along I-75/SR 401 in Cobb and Henry counties. The total for both safety projects is $611,322.

The new contracts bring the total value of construction contracts awarded for Fiscal Year 2025—which began July 1, 2024—to $2 billion. That figure includes Transportation Investment Act (TIA), Design-Bid-Build, and locally administered projects.

What we know:

Bids for the latest round of Design-Bid-Build projects were received on May 16 and awarded to the lowest qualified bidders on May 30.

What you can do:

The Georgia DOT encourages contractors, including Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs), registered small businesses, and veteran-owned small businesses, to prequalify to participate in future project bids. More information is available at www.dot.ga.gov/GDOT/Pages/DBE.aspx.

Why you should care:

The Georgia Department of Transportation oversees the planning, construction, and maintenance of the state’s highways and supports a range of transportation infrastructure including bridges, transit, rail, aviation, and pedestrian pathways. With nearly 4,000 employees, the department’s mission centers on innovation, safety, sustainability, and mobility to strengthen Georgia’s competitiveness.