Georgia digital driver's licenses, ID now available for Android users

The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) has announced the launch of Georgia's Digital Driver’s License and ID in Google Wallet. The partnership with Google Wallet allows Georgia residents to securely present their digital driver’s license or ID using Android smartphones at select Transportation Security Administration (TSA) PreCheck® security checkpoints, including those within Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

It is essential to note that the use of a Georgia Digital Driver’s License or ID in Google Wallet is voluntary, and it comes at no additional cost. Customers are still required to carry their physical driver’s license or ID with them.

For Georgia residents interested in adding a Georgia Digital Driver’s License and ID to Google Wallet, the process is straightforward:

Open the Google Wallet app or download it from Google Play.

Tap 'Add to Wallet.'

Select 'ID Card' and choose your state.

Follow the instructions to verify your ID with Georgia DDS.

This initiative marks an exciting development for Georgia's residents, providing a more convenient and secure way to carry their driver's license or ID. With the Georgia Digital Driver’s License and ID in Google Wallet, travelers can look forward to smoother TSA PreCheck® experiences at select checkpoints.

How to Use a Georgia Digital Driver’s License and ID in Google Wallet

At this time, Georgia digital driver’s license or ID in Google Wallet is accepted at select TSA PreCheck® checkpoints at participating airports https://www.tsa.gov/digital-id around the country.

To present a Georgia digital driver’s license and ID in Google Wallet at a TSA PreCheck® checkpoint, residents can simply hold their smartphone near the reader. Residents’ devices will then display what information is being requested by the TSA, and only after authorizing with their phone unlock method is the requested information released from a device. Since the information is shared digitally, residents do not need to hand over their personal device to present a Georgia digital driver’s license and ID in Google Wallet.

For more information including access to informational videos on Georgia Digital Driver’s License and ID, please visit the DDS website at dds.georgia.gov.

To learn more about how to save your ID to Google Wallet, visit the Google Help Center.



