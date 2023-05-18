TSA PreCheck passengers now allowed to use mobile driver's licenses, IDs at Atlanta airport

article

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA), in partnership with the State of Georgia and Apple, has implemented a new technology that allows passengers to use their Georgia-issued mobile driver's license or ID card stored in Apple Wallet for identity verification during airport security screening at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL).

Beginning this week, individuals who possess driver's licenses or state IDs issued by the State of Georgia can add a digital version of their license or ID to Apple Wallet. They can then present this digital identification at the T-South security checkpoint at ATL if they are enrolled in TSA PreCheck® and are using a designated checkpoint lane.

Passengers can present their ID in Apple Wallet by simply holding their iPhone or Apple Watch near the TSA's Credential Authentication Technology reader at the travel document checking podium. The device will then display the requested information, which is only released after authorizing with Face ID or Touch ID. A TSA officer will then verify the passenger's identity and flight status, creating a secure, convenient, and touchless identity verification process.

By encrypting and transmitting identification data digitally, IDs in Apple Wallet eliminate the need for passengers to physically hand over their device to a TSA officer. However, it is important to note that all passengers, including those with a Georgia driver's license or state ID traveling through ATL, must still carry and have their physical ID readily available. A physical ID may be required by TSA officers.

To streamline the process, TSA advises eligible travelers to add their ID to Apple Wallet before arriving at the TSA checkpoint. Currently, only passengers with TSA PreCheck® added to their boarding pass will be eligible for this feature.

The introduction of mobile driver's licenses is part of TSA's ongoing efforts to enhance customer experience, as outlined in President Biden's Executive Order. The potential security and privacy benefits offered by mobile driver's licenses compared to physical cards have motivated TSA to explore this innovative technology.

Georgia now joins Maryland, Arizona, and Colorado as the fourth state to offer this feature.

