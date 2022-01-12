Expand / Collapse search

Georgia deputy suspended over Facebook comment about Ahmaud Arbery

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia Sheriff's deputy has been suspended over comments he made on Facebook about Ahmaud Arbery.

After Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan were sentenced to life in prison last week for Arbery's murder, Houston County Deputy Paul Urhahn is accused of posting on Facebook "that criminal Arbery still got the death penalty though."

The sheriff says that post violates their department's standard procedures for conduct.

Urhahn has a few more days to appeal the suspension or face losing his job.

His comment on Facebook has since been removed.

