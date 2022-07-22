Georgia deputy saves man's life after traffic stop

A Coweta County deputy pulled a driver over for speeding and ended up giving lifesaving first aid. All of this after the driver started to overdose on drugs he allegedly swallowed.

The driver was identified as 37-year-old Marcus Gray and the passenger, 37-year-old Roamme Franklin, both from Michigan.

The deputy said they spotted the pickup truck speeding on Georgia Highway 16 on Tuesday night. Right away, the driver and passenger were in big trouble that would only get worse. The deputy said he saw marijuana in plain sight, which lead to a search of the pickup.

(Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said they discovered more than two pounds of marijuana, 28 THC gummies and 40 THC pen cartridges.

Both Michigan men were charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Marcus Gray and Roamme Franklin (left to right)

In video released by the sheriff’s office, Franklin can be seen sitting in the back of a deputy’s patrol car. The sound heard in it is Franklin cracking his head on the interior. He’s also accused of making threats against the deputy taking him to jail. He’s facing an additional charge of assault.

The story would not be over for Gray either. Deputies said alongside the road, he became incoherent and vomited. Deputies said they recognized it as signs of a drug overdose. They said Gray admitted to swallowing a bag of brown substance. Deputies believe it was heroin. They administered lifesaving Narcan to reverse the effects. Gray was taken to the hospital for treatment before being booked into the jail.