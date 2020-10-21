Georgia deputies mourn death of retired K-9 Officer Ruger

article

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of a retired K-9 officer.

Officials say that K9 Officer Ruger died on Oct. 17 at the age of 11.

Ruger began his career working with the sheriff's office in 2013 working with handler Troy Foles.

In his career, officials say he "tireless performed" countless manhunts and helped officers locate large qualities of narcotics.

Sadly, Ruger had to medically retire two years after joining the sheriff's office due to medical reasons.

"He spent the rest of his life at home with his handler, his human mom and three human sisters, enjoying a retirement full of love, hugs and relaxation," the Coweta County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

Over a hundred people responded to the law enforcement agency's announcement thanking Ruger for his service and giving their condolences.

