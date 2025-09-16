Georgia Dept. of Driver Services warns about scam texts

article

The Brief DDS: Scam texts mimic traffic-ticket notices with pay links Messages citing a "DMV" or "toll booths" are likely fake in Georgia Residents urged to report suspicious texts



The Georgia Department of Driver Services says some Georgians are still receiving scam text messages that appear to be from official sources.

What we know:

The texts claim recipients owe fines or need to resolve traffic violations and include links to pay. DDS says scammers use those links to steal personal information. The agency adds that any texts referencing a DMV or toll booths are likely scams; Georgia has neither.

What we don't know:

DDS did not specify how many people received the texts, who is behind them, or whether any arrests have been made.

The backstory:

DDS says the scam messages look official and continue to circulate. The agency’s advisory emphasizes that Georgia does not operate a DMV and does not use toll booths.

Dig deeper:

DDS says the links in the texts are used to collect personal information under the guise of paying fines.