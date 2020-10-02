Georgia Department of Public Health receives new rapid antigen tests

The Georgia Department of Public Health has received the first shipment of just over 200,000 rapid antigen tests for COVID-19.

The BinaxNOW Rapid COVID-19 tests, made by Abbott, will be distributed to schools, colleges, and universities, and first responders.

“Our public health district staff will work with schools and other community partners to distribute and facilitate use of the tests with the necessary oversight from trained healthcare professionals,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H. “Having these rapid tests available will help us quickly identify people who are sick, isolate them, and prevent further spread of COVID-19 among families, close contacts, and entire communities.”

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

It takes just 15 to 20 minutes to get test results, and the tests work best in settings where you would expect to find the virus but the results may also have to be confirmed by a PCR or molecular test.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.