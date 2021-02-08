Georgia congressman fined for bypassing US Capitol metal detectors

article

A Georgia congressman says he plans to fight a $5,000 fine he received for bypassing security screenings at the U.S. Capitol.

Reps. Andrew Clyde of Georgia and Louie Gohmert of Texas both face fines after they reportedly bypassed metal detectors to get to the House of Representatives.

The detectors were set up outside the House chamber in the wake of the riots on Jan. 6.

Earlier this month, the House voted 216-210 in favor of a rule that would fine lawmakers $5,000 for a first offense and $10,000 for the next. The fines would be taken out of the congressman's salary.

According to CNN, Clyde refused to go through the detectors while entering the House floor. Gohmert was screened once but refused to be screened a second time after leaving to go to the bathroom.

Clyde represents Georgia's 9th District in the northeast part of the state.

An owner of a gun store and Navy veteran, Clyde told FOX News' Laura Ingraham that he believed the fines and metal detectors violated the Constitution.

"We represent 700,000 people in our districts, and the Constitution says that we cannot be impeded when we go to the floor to vote, and those metal detectors are unconstitutional," he said.

