Georgia Congressman Drew Ferguson decides not to seek re-election

article

Republican Congressman Drew Ferguson, who represents the Third Congressional District in Georgia, has decided not to seek re-election in 2024.

He released the following statement on Thursday morning:

"Upon the conclusion of the 118th Congress, I will be retiring from the House of Representatives. Serving the wonderful constituents of Georgia’s Third District has been the honor of a lifetime. I have been blessed to have worked with such a talented and dedicated staff in my District and D.C. offices.

Serving on the Ways and Means Committee has allowed me to focus on tax, trade, and healthcare – issues important to American competitiveness on the global stage. I’ve also been proud to advance policies addressing antimicrobial resistance and the battle we are facing with a mental health crisis. I was also honored to serve in House leadership as the Chief Deputy Whip.

Georgia is truly a special place, and it’s calling us home. Julie and I look forward to spending more time with our children and grandchildren while continuing to work to keep Georgia the best state in America to live and do business."

Ferguson currently serves on the Committee on Ways and Means and the House Budget Committee. On the House Ways and Means Committee, he serves as the chairman of the Subcommittee on Social Security and is a member of the Subcommittee on Select Revenue Measures – also referred to as the Subcommittee on Tax. On the House Budget Committee, he serves on the Health Care Task Force.

In October, the congressman claimed he received death threats following his change of heart regarding the House Speaker election. Ferguson, who had initially supported Representative Jim Jordan on the first ballot, later switched his allegiance to House Majority Leader Steve Scalise.

The Third Congressional District stretches from the southern suburbs of Atlanta to the northern suburbs of Columbus.

Ferguson was sworn into office on Jan. 3, 2017.