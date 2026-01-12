Georgia confirms first measles case of 2026 in traveling infant

The Brief An infant in Georgia tested positive for measles after returning from international travel. This is the first case in Georgia for 2026 following three cases reported late last year. Health officials are tracing contacts to prevent further spread of the airborne virus.



A child too young to receive the measles vaccine contracted the disease in Georgia, according to the state's Department of Public Health.

Measles case in Georgia

What we know:

This marks the first confirmed case of measles in Georgia this year. DPH officials stated the infant contracted the disease while traveling abroad.

The child lives in the Coastal Health District which is around Savannah.

Measles vaccine guidance

Dig deeper:

According to the CDC, children typically receive the first dose of the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine between 12 and 15 months of age. A second dose is recommended between 4 and 6 years old. However, the vaccine can be administered as early as 6 months of age if an infant is expected to travel internationally.

The DPH noted that while three cases were reported across the state in the fall of 2025, this is the first instance of 2026. Data shows that 95% of people who receive one dose of the MMR vaccine develop immunity, which increases to 98% after the second dose.

DPH measles investigation

What's next:

Because measles is highly contagious and spreads through the air, DPH officials are currently working to identify and contact anyone who may have been exposed to the child.

Measles symptoms

What you can do:

Measles symptoms typically appear 7 to 14 days after exposure, including high fever, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes. Then, a rash of tiny red spots appears. It starts at the head and spreads to the rest of the body.