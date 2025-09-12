Measles case confirmed in Fulton County, exposures possible

The Brief The individual is no longer contagious, but may have exposed others between Sept. 2 and Sept. 11, 2025. Measles symptoms typically appear 7–14 days after exposure. DPH said people should remember measles can be prevented with the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine.



The Georgia Department of Public Health said an unvaccinated person in the county tested positive for measles.

What we know:

Officials said there is no known international travel linked to the case.

The individual is no longer contagious, but may have exposed others between Sept. 2 and Sept. 11, 2025.

DPH said possible exposure sites include:

Georgia State UniversitySept. 2 and 4: Aderhold Learning Building (7:30 a.m.–2:15 p.m.)Sept. 2 and 4: Langdale Hall (9:00 a.m.–12:45 p.m.)

Sweetgreen Restaurant, North AvenueSept. 3 (10:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.)Sept. 6 (2:30 p.m.–10:00 p.m.)Sept. 8 (10:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.)

Inter Atlanta FC soccer practices and gamesSept. 3, 6, and 7

Health officials are working with the Fulton County Board of Health, Georgia State University, Inter Atlanta FC, and Sweetgreen to notify those at higher risk.

Symptoms and guidance

Dig deeper:

Measles symptoms typically appear 7–14 days after exposure and may include: high fever, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes. There may also be a rash that begins at the head and spreads across the body.

DPH advises anyone who develops symptoms or thinks they may have been exposed to stay home and avoid contact with others, especially infants and people with weakened immune systems. If you decide to get medical help, call the healthcare provider before going to a clinic, hospital, or doctor’s office.

Prevention

What you can do:

DPH said people should remember measles can be prevented with the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine. It recommends it for all children and adults without prior immunity.

The CDC advises children to receive their first dose at 12–15 months and a second dose at 4–6 years old.

DPH said one dose of the vaccine is more than 95% effective, while two doses provide about 98% protection.