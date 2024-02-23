3 men arrested in drug bust at Georgia fraternity house

article

Three men are facing charges after a drug bust at a Milledgeville fraternity house.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that on the afternoon of Friday, Feb. 16, the GBI's Middle Georgia Gang Task Force, Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Milledgeville and Georgia College Campus police, and officers with the Georgia Department of Corrections began a drug investigation at a frat house on West Montgomery Street.

According to officials, investigators believed that drugs had been shipped to the house.

During a search of the home, officials say they found a large amount of suspected marijuana, THC vape cartridges, THC gummies, THC wax, suspected Psilocybin mushrooms, and a small amount of suspected cocaine.

GBI agents arrested Drew Charles Courtenay, 19, Joseph Michael Lombardi, 20, and Noah Boyd Petrick, 21.

Courtenay is charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with the intent to distribute. Lombardi is charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. Petrick is arrested and charged with possession of cocaine. All charges are felony offenses.

Officials have not said whether the three men were students at Georgia College and State University.

All three men were booked into the Baldwin County Jail. The investigation remains ongoing and officials say there may be more arrests in the future.