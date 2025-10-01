Georgia city clerk accused of stealing funds from Dublin, her church

The Brief GBI arrested Heather Browning, 35, charging her with theft by deception from a church she served as treasurer. Investigators say Browning wrote and cashed false checks from Cedar Grove Methodist Church accounts. The case remains active and will be handed to the Dublin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.



A Dublin woman is facing criminal charges after investigators say she stole money from a church where she served as treasurer.

What we know:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested 35-year-old Heather Browning on Tuesday, charging her with one count of theft by deception. Browning also worked as the city clerk for Dublin.

According to the GBI, members of Cedar Grove Methodist Church in Alamo reported missing funds from church bank accounts. On Monday, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office asked GBI agents to step in. Investigators say Browning breached her fiduciary duty by falsely writing and cashing checks from the church’s accounts.

She was booked into the Laurens County Detention Center.

What we don't know:

The case remains active.

What's next:

Once the investigation is finished, it will be turned over to the Dublin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Eastman at 478-374-6988. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or through the See Something, Send Something mobile app.