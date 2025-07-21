Georgia childcare providers asked to complete choking prevention survey

The Brief Georgia officials are asking childcare providers to complete a survey aimed at preventing choking incidents in early learning settings. The initiative follows tragic choking deaths in Alpharetta and Brunswick and seeks to improve safety protocols statewide. Providers can share their input by completing the short survey online.



In an effort to enhance child safety and prevent future tragedies, Georgia officials are urging childcare providers across the state to complete a new survey focused on choking prevention in early learning environments.

What we know:

The initiative comes in response to past incidents in Alpharetta and Brunswick, where children suffered fatal choking episodes. The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) created the survey to gather input from providers and improve safety protocols statewide.

What they're saying:

"We are reaching out to the childcare providers of Georgia with an important request that could help prevent tragic incidents like the ones that occurred last year," DECAL officials said in a statement. "Their input is invaluable to us, as it will help us gather insights and improve safety measures for children across the state."

What you can do:

The survey takes just a few minutes to complete and aims to assess current practices, challenges, and opportunities for enhancing safety in childcare settings. Responses will help shape policies and training programs that support providers and protect children.

Childcare professionals are encouraged to participate by visiting: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/decal_survey.