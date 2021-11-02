Georgia Bulldogs top College Football Playoff first rankings

article

Georgia topped the list of the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season that were unveiled Tuesday night, revealing the scope of the national championship race.

Georgia is one of the unbeaten Power Five conference teams that also include Oklahoma, Michigan State, and Wake Forest.

The Power Five teams with one loss and a chance to win a conference include Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan, Oklahoma State, Baylor.

Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State and Oregon were the top four teams Tuesday night in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season with Ohio State and Cincinnati up next.

At sixth, the unbeaten Bearcats have the best ranking ever in the selection committee’s Top 25 for a team from outside the Power Five conferences, but still sit behind three teams (Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State) that have already been beaten.

Michigan, Oklahoma, Wake Forest and Notre Dame, which lost to Cincinnati, rounded out the top 10.

The top 25 this week are:

Georgia (8-0) Alabama (7-1) Michigan State (8-0) Oregon (7-1) Ohio State (7-1) Cincinnati (8-0) Michigan (7-1) Oklahoma (9-0) Wake Forest (8-0) Notre Dame (7-1) Oklahoma State (7-1) Baylor (7-2) Auburn (6-2) Texas A&M (6-2) BYU (7-2) Ole Miss (6-2) Mississippi State (5-3) Kentucky (6-2) NC State (6-2) Minnesota (6-2) Wisconsin (5-3) Iowa (6-2) Fresno State (7-2) San Diego State (7-1) Pittsburgh (6-2)

While only four teams still move on to the College Football Playoff, officials are meeting this week looking to possibly expand that model.

