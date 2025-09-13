Georgia Bulldogs beat Tennessee in overtime

Image 1 of 5 ▼ KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 13: Josh McCray #2 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts in overtime during their game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

The Brief Georgia beat Tennessee 44-41. The game-winning run was a 1-yard touchdown in overtime. After an open date next week, the Bulldogs host Alabama Sept. 27.



Josh McCray scored on a 1-yard run in overtime to give No. 6 Georgia a 44-41 victory over No. 15 Tennessee on Saturday.

What we know:

The Bulldogs (3-0, 1-0 SEC) came from behind three times to beat the Volunteers (2-1, 1-0) for the ninth straight time with Nate Frazier setting up the winning score with a 21-yard run on Georgia’s first snap in overtime.

"I feel almost like we have to apologize," said Georgia coach Kirby Smart. "I don’t think that we should have won that game. I thought (Tennessee) outplayed us in a lot of ways."

Dig deeper:

Game 4 of the Stockton era finally got the Bulldogs’ offense executing like planned. The Georgia attack, which is predicated on the power game, had success against Tennessee. The Bulldog secondary established its dominance and frustrated Tennessee’s passing game. The victory could be enough to get Georgia into the Top 4.

What's next:

After an open date next week, the Bulldogs host Alabama Sept. 27.