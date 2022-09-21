Georgia brothers reflect on last season’s 'LEGO Masters' victory

The hit competition series "LEGO Masters" returns tonight for a third season, which means an all-new crop of teams will head down that "golden brick" road, hoping for a victory. So, what’s it like to be a winner? A pair of Georgia brothers can answer that question.

"Just on the day-to-day job, people come in, they’ll have their phones, they’ll kind of look up … and they’ll be like, ‘Who’s that guy?’ And then they’ll disappear for a minute, and then they’ll come back with the phone in hand, and they’ll be like, ‘Were you on…?’ And I’ll say, ‘Mm-hmm, I was…’ before they have a chance to finish!"

Oh, but we’ll finish: yes, that’s Steven Erickson and his brother Mark, winners of the second season of "LEGO Masters." The brothers took home the surprisingly heavy trophy after several stressful weeks of colorful construction last year — all of which took place here in Georgia, where the series is filmed.

"Filming ‘LEGO Masters’ goes down as one of the most intense, amazing, frantic experiences of my life," Mark says. "We joked a little bit, like, ‘We could have gone to boot camp and had the same experience!’ It was intense. It’s a very condensed schedule. That’s the TV magic, you know? It’s a lot of work behind the scenes."

The brick building isn’t quite so intense these days; you’ll often find the brothers at Atlanta Brick Co. in Newnan, one of the largest stores of its kind in the world.

"Atlanta Brick Co. is an independently owned and operated store that sells almost exclusively LEGO. So, if you enjoy LEGO products, LEGO sets, Minifigures, we have it all," says Mark.

In other words, it’s the perfect training ground for the next generation of "LEGO Masters" — who will no doubt be watching as the show’s third season premieres on FOX.

"LEGO Masters" airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. right here on FOX 5 Atlanta.