Georgia breaks tourism records for 2nd year in a row

Millions of tourists are coming to Georgia in record numbers for a taste of what the Peach State has to offer.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has announced the state broke tourism records for the second consecutive year.

In 2023, 171 million visitors came to Georgia. That's 5 million more than in 2022.

The increase helped generate nearly $80 billion in total tourism revenue while supporting over 463,000 jobs, officials said.

Kemp calls the milestone a "testament to the unique attractions, natural resources, and cultural institutions that make Georgia such a desirable place to visit."

"Tourism is one of Georgia’s largest economic contributors, supporting jobs and generating tax revenues that benefit local communities from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the Golden Isles," said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. "These numbers are the latest confirmation that our partnership approach to economic development across all industries – including tourism – is putting Georgia on travelers’ minds like never before. I’m proud of our tourism industry’s commitment to excellence and innovative strategies that drive economic benefits to every corner of the state."

The state is expecting even more tourists in the upcoming years as it prepares to host eight matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.