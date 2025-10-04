Georgia beats Kentucky after first home loss in years to Alabama

Image 1 of 10 ▼ ATHENS, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 4: Gunner Stockton #14 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up prior to the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Sanford Stadium on October 4, 2025 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Georgia Bulldogs beat the University of Kentucky Wildcats 35-14, following last week's loss to Alabama.

What we know:

Georgia (4-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) finally got off to a quick start, capping its first two possessions with scoring runs from quarterback Gunner Stockton.

There were no signs of anyone still pouting about what happened a week ago, when Alabama won 24-21 to snap Georgia’s 33-game home winning streak.

"I wasn’t shocked at all by the response of the team," coach Kirby Smart said. "If we continue to get better, we’ll be where we need to be."

Stockton had 48 yards on six carries. He completed 15 of 23 passes for 196 yards, including a 16-yard scoring play to Cash Jones.

Bell, a receiver who also has played running back, tacked on a pair of 3-yard TD runs with an end around and a reverse. He set up the scoring pass to Jones with a 33-yard catch.

The Bulldogs haven’t lost to Kentucky since 2009.

"I’m excited about our guys getting off to a fast start. That was the goal. That’s always the goal," Smart said. "We still have a long way to improve to get where we need to go. But we are physical and we are resilient. That’s gonna keep you competitive."

Georgia took the opening kickoff and went 75 yards in 12 plays, capped by Stockton diving at the pylon for a 7-yard scoring run.

Georgia had trailed at halftime in its two previous games. No such issues in this one.

Dig deeper:

The Bulldogs haven’t lost back-to-back games in the regular season since 2016. They turned in another strong performance in the trenches, despite losing left tackle Monroe Freeling with a leg injury. Chauncey Bowens ran for 70 yards and Georgia finished with 180 rushing overall. On the other side of the line, the Bulldogs limited Kentucky to 45 yards running the ball and collected their first fumble recovery of the season.

What's next:

The Bulldogs travel to Auburn next Saturday for the renewal of the Deep South’s oldest rivalry.