Georgia bartender wins 2025 US Bartender of the Year title

The Brief Georgia bartender Nic Wallace has won the title of 2025 U.S. Bartender of the Year at this year's United States Bartenders’ Guild competition. Wallace took the top spot with his two cocktails: the bourbon-based South of the South and the tequila-based All Glowed Up. Wallace will now represent the United States in the global finals in Canada later this year.



A Georgia man has earned national bragging rights after he was named the 2025 U.S. Bartender of the Year.

Nic Wallace, the bars and spirits manager at Georgia's Sea Island Resort, took home the top prize at the United States Bartenders’ Guild competition in Atlanta.

What we know:

This year's competition brought 30 national finalists to duke it out in a three-day, five-part challenge showcasing their cocktail craftsmanship.

Competitors were asked to create a signature cocktail using Bulleit Bourbon with a Southern dish, and two tequila cocktails with Don Julio 70 Cristalino, They were also challenged to an eight-minute speed round in which they raced to make six Deigeo Reserve cocktails.

The contestants were judged on balance, efficiency, skill, and hospitality, which narrowed them down to the 10 who competed in two additional challenges.

In the end, Wallace took the top spot with his two cocktails: South of the South and All Glowed Up.

What they're saying:

Wallace has been a dedicated competitor in the acclaimed World Class competition for more than a decade.

"This was my chance to represent Georgia—Atlanta, specifically—as the only competitor from the state. I had to show up and bring the South home a championship," he said. "I want to show people that no matter how much you want something, no matter how long it takes—you can get it."

Bartender Nic Wallace

Dig deeper:

Want to make drinks like a national champion? Here are the two recipes which brought Wallace home the gold.

Soul of The South

Ingredients: 1.25oz Bulleit Bourbon6 Dashes Talisker 10 Year Old0.25oz Apple Brandy0.75oz Fresh Lemon Juice0.75oz Apple Cider SyrupGarnish: Thin Apple Fan

Preparation: Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake thoroughly and strain over fresh ice a short mug. Garnish with thin apple fan.

All Glowed Up

Ingredients: 1.25oz Tequila Don Julio 70 Cristalino0.75oz Mulled Wine Cordial0.25oz Apricot Liqueur0.5oz Fresh Lemon Juice0.25oz Coconut SyrupGarnish: Dehydrated Apple Slices

Preparation: Add ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake briefly and strain into mug filled with crushed ice. Garnish with dehydrated apple slices.

What's next:

With his big win, Wallace will now represent the United States in the Global Finals in Toronto, Canada from Sept. 27 to Oct. 2.