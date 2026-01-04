18-foot sinkhole shuts down Georgia Avenue in Summerhill neighborhood

article

The Brief Georgia Avenue SE is closed between Connally Street SE and Ami Street SE for emergency sinkhole repairs. Crews are repairing a broken sewer pipe 18 feet underground before the roadway can be filled and repaved. Motorists must follow designated detours while local access for residents, mail delivery, and emergency services remains open.



Drivers who take Georgia Avenue SE to get around, will need to plan for some extra travel time this week as crews work to fix a massive sinkhole.

What we know:

The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management is currently making repairs to a 24-inch sewer pipe that sits 18 feet underground. After responding to the scene on Saturday, inspectors found that the damaged clay pipe caused the ground to give way between Connally Street SE and Ami Street SE.

Right now, crews have the pipe exposed to see exactly how much damage they are dealing with. Once they finish the plumbing repairs, they will still need to fill the void left by the cave-in and repave the street before it can reopen to everyone.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Crews from the City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management repair a damaged sewer pipe on Georgia Avenue SE in Atlanta on Jan. 4, 2026. (FOX 5)

What you can do:

Drivers are being asked to follow specific detours while the roadway is blocked off. Motorists headed east, will need to turn right on Martin Street SE, then use Little Street SE and Grant Terrace SE to get back onto Georgia Avenue. Those traveling west are being rerouted through several side streets, including Georgia Terrace SE and Cherokee Place SE, before winding back to Georgia Avenue via Martin Street SE.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Crews from the City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management repair a damaged sewer pipe on Georgia Avenue SE in Atlanta on Jan. 4, 2026. (Atlanta Department of Watershed Management)

The good news for neighbors is the construction zone should not disrupt access to properties, mail delivery, trash pickup, and emergency services.

What we don't know:

The city first started tackling the issue on Saturday and says they will provide more updates as the repairs move along.