Georgia Aquarium no longer allowing certain types of strollers

Starting next week, parents will need to check the type of stroller they are taking to the Georgia Aquarium.

The popular Atlanta attraction says that on Jun 20, it will begin no longer allowing certain types of strollers for visitors.

Any stroller longer than 29 inches wide and 52 inches long will be banned.

That also goes for wagons, wagon strollers, joggers ride-ons, and push cars.

In fact, the aquarium recommends leaving all types of strollers at home if you're planning a visit.

Leaders say that ensures all guests can safely get through the aquarium and see all the animals and exhibits up close easier.

Guests using specialty strollers or wagons for medical or sensory purposes are exempt from the policy.