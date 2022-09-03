Georgia Aquarium sea lions pick Georgia, Georgia Tech to win first games

article

The Georgia Bulldogs football team is kicking off its season against Oregon on Saturday from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

While the game is technically at a neutral site, its location about 70 miles west of Sanford Stadium means Red and Black will likely be the dominant colors in the stands.

Fans of the defending National Champions may be confident, and so is the Georgia Aquarium sea lion that picked the Bulldogs to beat Oregon.

Diego, a California Sea Lion, rested his head on a Georgia football helmet and let our a few bellows, perhaps motivated more by tasty fish than excitement for college football.

Diego is the latest species to predict college football games at Georgia Aquarium. Otters, seals, zebra sharks and black botched rays are 3-1 in picking games since 2018.

Diego also picked Georgia Tech to beat Clemson on Monday in the second Chick-fil-A Kickoff game from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.