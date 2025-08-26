Georgia Aquarium offers $20 tickets for 20th anniversary

article

The Brief Georgia Aquarium celebrates 20th anniversary with $20 tickets. Deal valid on select Tuesdays through the end of the year, excluding Dec. 30. Tickets must be purchased online by Thursday; limit six per transaction.



The Georgia Aquarium in downtown Atlanta is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a special ticket deal for visitors.

What we know:

Guests can purchase $20 tickets for select Tuesdays through the end of the year, though the final Tuesday in December is excluded. The promotion is available only through this Thursday and tickets must be purchased online. There is a six-ticket limit per transaction.

Aquarium officials say the offer is part of a yearlong celebration marking two decades as one of Atlanta’s top attractions.

What you can do:

Click here for more information on how to get tickets and restrictions.