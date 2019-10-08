Georgia Apple Festival sweetens next two weekends

article

Ozark Gold. Mutsu. Jonagold. If you know what those words mean, your mouth is probably watering. If you don’t, good news – you’ve got two delicious weekends coming up to find out.

The Georgia Apple Festival returns to Ellijay on October 12th and 13th and October 19th and 20th, taking over the Ellijay Lions Club Fairgrounds for four days arts, crafts, classic cars, and – of course – lots and lots of apples. This year’s big events include the Apple Classic Auto Show and the Apple Festival 5K Road Race on Saturday the 12th, and the Apple Festival Parade on Saturday the 19th. This is the 48th year for the festival, which celebrates the region’s apple growers and sellers; Ellijay and Gilmer County are home to a long list of orchards, including B.J. Reece’s Apple House, Hillcrest Orchards, R&A Orchards, and Red Apple Barn.

Hours for this year’s Georgia Apple Festival are 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturdays and 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sundays. The Ellijay Lions Club Fairgrounds is located at 1729 South Main Street in Ellijay, and admission is $5 for adults and free for children under the age of 10.

Not only is the Good Day feature team a big fan of apples – we’re also big fans of spending time in beautiful Gilmer County! So we did a little taste-testing in Ellijay this morning – click the video player above to see more!

Oh, and by the way… Ozark Gold, Mutsu, and Jonagold? Types of apples, of course!