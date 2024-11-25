Georgia agriculture investigators help crash interstate horse theft case

article

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper announced today that the Georgia Department of Agriculture’s (GDA) Law Enforcement Division assisted the Arkansas Department of Agriculture (ADA) Law Enforcement in resolving a complex, multi-state horse theft case. The investigation uncovered a sophisticated scheme of theft by deception that extended into Georgia, according to a press release.

The cooperative effort between the two agencies led to the identification and apprehension of suspects within Georgia’s borders.

Horse theft has become a growing concern for agricultural producers, ranchers, and equine enthusiasts, with recent reports of similar crimes across the Southeast, including Florida, Mississippi, and Texas. Nationwide, an estimated 40,000 horses are reported stolen annually.

In this case, suspects allegedly used fraudulent financial transactions and false representation to unlawfully obtain multiple horses from victims in Arkansas, resulting in significant financial losses. Investigators from Georgia and Arkansas dedicated extensive hours to tracking financial and transportation records, interviewing witnesses, and examining sales records tied to the stolen horses, which were ultimately sold in a third state.

The successful resolution of this case highlights the importance of collaboration between state agricultural agencies to combat crimes that impact the agricultural community.