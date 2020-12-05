Georgia 8th-grader shocks crowd with once-in-a-lifetime game-winning shot

A middle school basketball player in Georgia blew the minds of parents and fans with a jaw-dropping last-minute shot.

The shot happened at a game between North Forsyth Middle School and their rival, South Forsyth Middle School on Dec. 3.

With less than a second on the clock and one point down, Brady Holbrook caught an inbound pass and made a last-ditch fling toward the basket.

The ball sailed over half the court and went in just as the buzzer sounded, sending the whole gym into a state of shock and amazement.

One parent told FOX 5 that the other team had already rushed the court after their own last-second shot put them ahead. Moments later, Holbrook's odds-defying toss changed the result.

It's a moment the Georgia eighth-grader will never forget.

