Friday is last day of early voting in Georgia 2024 presidential primary

Georgia voters have one last day to get their ballots in ahead of the state's 2024 presidential primary on Tuesday.

According to the Georgia Secretary of State's Office, around 150,000 people across the Peach State have voted this week, bringing the total of ballots cast to nearly 370,000.

Cobb, DeKalb, and Fulton counties have the highest voter turnout, and the busiest day of voting was Tuesday.

Statewide, there are 6.9 million active voters, so turnout for the primary is about 5.5% of that total.

Back in 2020, nearly 900,000 people cast ballots - most of them mail-in due to the COVID pandemic. This year, roughly 21,000 people voted absentee.

If you do plan on voting, you can find sample ballots and confirm your voter registration status on the Georgia Secretary of State's My Voter page. The page also has a list of early-voting polling addresses.

Georgia is an open primary state, which means voters can select either party's ballot during the primary. In the case of a runoff, voters will not be able to switch to the other ballot.

This primary only includes presidential candidates, but voters will return to the polls in May for the congressional primaries and other races.

Biden, Trump campaign ahead of Georgia presidential primary

While neither President Joe Biden nor former President Donald Trump face much opposition to their presidential runs, both candidates' campaign trails will sweep through Georgia ahead of Tuesday's primary.

Biden and Trump are each holding events in Georgia on Saturday, a week after they did simultaneous U.S.-Mexico border trips in Texas. That’s a reflection of how closely their campaigns will bump up against each other but also how they will work for votes differently.

Biden will be in metro Atlanta, home to a fast-growing and diverse population. Details about his visit have not been released.

Trump will visit Rome in northwest Georgia, the district of Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a firebrand conservative who has been discussed as a possible running mate for the former president. His rally is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. at the Forum River Center on Tribune Street in Rome. Supporters can register for general admission tickets here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.