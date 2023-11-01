Expand / Collapse search
Latino Georgia voters reveal issues they care about most in survey

Published 
Survey reveals what Georgia Latino voters want

Ahead of the 2024 election, a Georgia voter survey shows key findings about what Latino/x voters want.

New survey results show what Georgia's Latino voters care about most. Most participants told FOX 5 that until this survey, they had never been contacted about their political views, or encouraged to register to vote.

The Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials (GALEO) says this demonstrates a great opportunity for political parties to connect with, and listen to, their community.

This summer, FOX 5 reported on efforts to canvass Latino communities in Georgia for this research. The results came just before Georgia's general election.

"I think when we have 70, 80, even 90-percent agreement among Latinos, those are areas in which policymakers and candidates really need to be paying attention," GALEO CEO Jerry Gonzales said.

In a Zoom presentation Wednesday, the nonprofit released their summer findings.

Researchers say they were most surprised to find Georgia's Latino voters have a strong support for abortion access for those who need it.  

"Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, it has exploded in minds of Latinos," Stephen Nuno Perez said.

According to GALEO, Latinos in Georgia are primarily concerned about:

  • The economy and jobs
  • Cost of living
  • Protecting immigrants
  • Healthcare

The survey found in the past year, more than half of Latinos have postponed medical or dental care, delayed bills, or downsized to a more affordable home.

Additionally, the survey found Latinos in Georgia want more investment in transportation and small businesses. Nationwide, Latinos have the highest labor participation rates.

Another top concern among surveyed Latinos: working with other minority communities to create a more diverse Georgia.

There is a 4.5-percent margin of error with a sample size of 500. GALEO representatives say it's proportional and representative of the number of Latinos in Georgia.

U.S. Census data shows in the last decade, Georgia's Latino community has grown nearly 32-percent. That's a tremendous jump and outpaces the nationwide 23-percent Latino growth.

This survey titled "Puente para la gente," or bridge for the people, aims to close the gap between one of Georgia's surging populations and people in power.