Georgia 15-year-old collecting winter clothing for kids in need

The Brief A 15-year-old Georgia boy is trying to collect jackets and winter clothing for kids in need. The goal for Caden Jackson is to collect 5,000 jackets, scarves and other items. You can donate on his website, linked below.



A Georgia 15-year-old is working to make sure children across the area can stay warm as winter approaches.

What we know:

Caden Jackson, founder and CEO of Loved and Protected, has set a goal to collect 5,000 scarves, jackets, gloves and other winter apparel for north Georgia children in need.

The idea came to him years ago after his mom read him scripture.

"When I was younger, my mom would always read me Psalm 23. So God gave me a plan to start helping kids who are in need," Caden said.

Caden founded the Loved and Protected organization when he was 4 years old and has hosted a coat drive for the past 10 years, he said.

He said he’s previously set lower goals but wants to help as many kids as possible this year.

Caden is working in partnership with his mom, who owns a local business, to support the drive.

What you can do:

To learn more about donating, visit the Loved and Protected website.

Caden said anyone who donates will receive a free manifestation candle.