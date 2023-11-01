George Thorogood brings iconic rock songs to Sandy Springs

You know the old Mae West saying: "When I’m good, I’m very good, but when I’m bad, I’m better."

Well, nobody’s better at being "bad" than George Thorogood.

George Thorogood and The Destroyers are bringing their "The Bad All Over the World: 50 Years of Rock Tour" to the Byers Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center on Thursday, November 9th. Thorogood says the tour celebrates half a century of hits, from the band’s cover of "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer" to their now-classic originals including "I Drink Alone." Of course, Thorogood’s place in music history was cemented back in 1982, when he and The Destroyers released a little song called "Bad to the Bone." Believe it or not, the song wasn’t a huge hit when first released — but it’s since become one of the most iconic rock songs in history, often used in film and TV productions, commercials, and major sporting events around the world.

Tickets for next week’s show range from $60.35 to $92.65, and Thorogood says a dollar from every ticket sold will be donated to the Marla Thorogood Memorial Fund for Ovarian Cancer Research at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Marla Thorogood — George’s late wife — passed away from ovarian cancer in 2019.

For more information on the show or to purchase tickets, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our one-on-one interview with one of the "baddest" musicians around!