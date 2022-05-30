Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested for murder at General Mills plant in Covington, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Covington
Jalen Brown was arrested for murder at General Mills in Covington and booked into Newton County Jail on Sunday. article

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man was charged with murder in a deadly shooting at a Newton County food plant. 

Jalen Brown was arrested at General Mills at 15200 Industrial Park Boulevard in Covington and booked into Newton County Jail on Sunday. 

General Mills confirmed a shooting incident at the plant.

"Our Covington, GA facility reported a shooting incident (Sunday)," said Mollie Wulff, a spokesperson for General Mills. "Law enforcement apprehended the individual. We are working with local law enforcement."

Brown's booking report says he was a General Mills employee. He faces aggravated assault and murder. 