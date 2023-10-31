Expand / Collapse search
‘General Hospital’ star Tyler Christopher dead at 50: ‘A truly talented individual’

By Janelle Ash
Published 
Updated 8:15PM
Entertainment
FOX News
GettyImages-527156150-a.jpg article

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 01: Actor Tyler Christopher speaks onstage during the 2016 Daytime Emmy Awards at Westin Bonaventure Hotel on May 1, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic)

"General Hospital" star Tyler Christopher has died. He was 50.

The official "General Hospital" Instagram account uploaded a statement from producer Frank Valentini who honored the late soap opera star.

"I am heartbroken over the news of Tyler Christopher’s passing. He was kind, an incredible actor and a dear friend, who was beloved by our GH family and fans of Nikolas Cassadine. On behalf of everyone at General Hospital, our heartfelt sympathies go out to his loved ones during this difficult time," the statement, signed by Valentini, read.

Accompanied by the message was an image of Christopher.

‘FRIENDS’ STAR MATTHEW PERRY DEAD AT 54

Tyler's "General Hospital" co-star, Maurice Benard, also took to Instagram on Tuesday remembering Christopher.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Tyler Christopher. Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment," Benard's caption began. "Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting." 

Benard concluded, "Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him. Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol. We are beyond devastated by the loss of our dear friend and pray for his children and his father."

Maurice's wife, Paula Smith, told Fox News Digital: "Maurice and I are devastated. And believed in him always."

Christopher took on the role as Nikolas Cassadine on "General Hospital" from 1996 to 2016. He also played Stefan DiMera on "Days of Our Lives" from 2018 to 2019.

He won a Daytime Emmy Award for his "Days of Our Lives" role and was nominated five times throughout his career.

